Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.36 ($19.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,761. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.60.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.