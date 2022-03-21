Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Brokerages expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.36 ($19.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,761. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.60.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.