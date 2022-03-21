SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $18.29 Average PT from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,684,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,234,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

