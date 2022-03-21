$0.18 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,312. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

