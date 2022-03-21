Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to announce $535.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.81 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,978,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 204,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

