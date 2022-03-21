Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 611,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The firm has a market cap of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

