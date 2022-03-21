Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 8,648 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,929 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

