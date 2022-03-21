Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 72,103 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $46.67. 17,835,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,929,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

