Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.