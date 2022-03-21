Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

