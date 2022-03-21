Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $235.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,859. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

