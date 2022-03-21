Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $18.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $446.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $307.31 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

