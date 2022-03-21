Chia Network (XCH) Reaches Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.46 or 0.07057795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.37 or 0.99927361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041061 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

