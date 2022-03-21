Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

GBNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

