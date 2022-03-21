Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
GBNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.