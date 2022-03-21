Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,826 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,739 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

