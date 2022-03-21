SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $266,161.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,124.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00817643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00207548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027981 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

