Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $324.50. 2,290,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,743. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day moving average is $350.45. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $262.35 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

