Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,526 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. 10,367,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,819,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

