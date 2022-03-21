Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,117. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

