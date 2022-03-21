Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$14.73

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.
APR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of APR.UN stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.74. 63,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
