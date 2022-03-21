Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$14.73

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.74. 63,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.