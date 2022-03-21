Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.21

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 1282138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triton International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Triton International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.