Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,678.20

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON SN traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,254 ($16.31). The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,278.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

