Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $132.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the lowest is $130.06 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $588.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

