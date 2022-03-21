BENQI Price Reaches $0.0552 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and $33.61 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.46 or 0.07057795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.37 or 0.99927361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041061 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

