3,411 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,488,715 shares of company stock worth $343,857,236 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

