Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.19. 12,648,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

