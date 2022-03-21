Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,536 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,079. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

