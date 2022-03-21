Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,334. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

