Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,453. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

