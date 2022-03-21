BLink Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. BLink has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00036068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00109043 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.