Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 473.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.