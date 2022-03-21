$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,228. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

