Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 975,565 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975,565 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Z traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $53.33. 4,660,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

