$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $886.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.70 million and the lowest is $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 4,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.