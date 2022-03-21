The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) CEO John C. Roche Sells 7,258 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

THG stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $146.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

