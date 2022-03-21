Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

