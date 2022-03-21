Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 445,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,946,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

