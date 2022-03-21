Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.74. 380,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,540. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock valued at $343,857,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

