Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Trimmed by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 115.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

CHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,094. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

