Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 6,324 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $126.71. 22,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,241. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

