Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.35. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,072. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

