Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.44

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)
