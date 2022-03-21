Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

