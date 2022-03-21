Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.20. 16,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

