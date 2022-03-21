Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

AQN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.24. 146,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.