BlackHat Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.01 million and $209,405.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

