Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.66 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

