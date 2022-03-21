Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.88. 53,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

