Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. 10,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,223. The company has a market cap of $352.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

