iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 263,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.