Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 94,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

