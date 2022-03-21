Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 324,626 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $6.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,453,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.