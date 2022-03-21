Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 324,626 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,453,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.